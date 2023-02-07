The 150-year-old Banbridge Chronicle newspaper is bought by the owner of the News Letter

National World today announced the acquisition of the Banbridge Chronicle, a weekly title with a publishing history spanning over 150 years

Launched in 1870 the Chronicle had been previously owned by Edward Hodgett Ltd before being saved from closure by Bann Media Ltd in 2022.

National World said that the Chronicle’s long heritage provides further opportunity to underpin the company’s growth in its business in Northern Ireland.

The Banbridge Chronicle has been a fixture in the town for more than 150 years

Just over two weeks ago, on January 20, National World announced the purchase of the Newry Reporter, another weekly newspaper in Co Down, which has served the local community since 1867.

The takeover was made shortly before the Reporter was due to publish its last edition.

Commenting on the acquisition, National World’s Executive Chairman, David Montgomery, said:

"I first read the Chronicle as a schoolboy when visiting my uncle’s farm near Banbridge. So I know how valued it has always been in the community.

"National World will protect the Chronicle’s editorial heritage and independence and will continue to promote Banbridge, its families, businesses and the cultural life of this beautiful part of County Down.”

Peter Laidlaw, who managing director of Medquest Group Ltd of which Bann Media Ltd is a subsidiary, said that he was pleased to confirm the sale of the company which publishes the Banbridge Chronicle to the National World organisation.

Mr Laidlaw emphasised that given the ongoing consolidation within the regional press he felt that the best interests of the staff, the title, and the community were better served by being included in a larger progressive company.

Mr Laidlaw paid tribute to what he called a professional editorial staff and he wished them well for the future.

He continued: "As part of the overall agreement with National World, Medquest Group Ltd who own weekly newspapers in South West Scotland, will acquire the Galloway Gazette.”

