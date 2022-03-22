Letter to the editor

Your leading article yesterday (‘A terrorist attack which failed to silence this newspaper,’ March 21, see link below), recalling the IRA bomb which murdered seven people, including two policemen, outside the offices of your newspaper in 1972, brings back many sad memories of those horrific times.

To think that the political ‘heirs’ of the perpetrators of that crime and hundreds like it, now sit as dictators in Stormont as the result of the despicable and treacherous political deal agreed to between the DUP and Sinn Fein/IRA back in 2007, still vexes and grieves me and is very hard to bear when such memories are evoked!

What a betrayal of the many, many innocent victims of IRA terrorism that ‘power-sharing’ deal was.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Fein can publicly go through a ritual of ‘apologising’ for crimes against children which they did not commit but refuse to apologise for the wicked crimes of which republicans are truly guilty!

And then to read the words of condemnation of DUP leader, Jeffrey Donaldson in your article rings hollow. He says that it “reminds us of the savagery and indiscriminate nature of the republican terror campaign”.

It ought to do more than that. It ought to smite his conscience and cause him to realise what a wicked arrangement he and his party are involved in and stir him to break that arrangement forthwith with due apologies to the unionism it betrayed.

Rev Ivan Foster (Rtd), Kilskeery

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.