The Belfast Marathon has been enjoyed by many people for years and is a good thing, but not if run on a Sunday

Letter to the editor

Many evangelical Christians will again be saddened by the decision of Belfast City Council to hold this year’s marathon on a Sunday, thus repeating the mistake of 2019. Run on Bank Holiday Monday, the marathon has been an event enjoyed by all for many years,

The change to Sunday was unnecessary and bad for families across the city and beyond.

Many Christians now feel excluded, neither able to support the event nor to participate in it.

In addition, churches along the route again face disruption, with people finding it difficult or impossible to get to their regular place of worship.

Honouring God — as we do when we worship with others on Sunday — is for our good — mentally, physically and spiritually.

The marathon is good ... but not instead of the worship of God. (Exodus 20:8 - 11)

Philip Campbell (Rev), Caleb Foundation, Newtownabbey

——— ———

