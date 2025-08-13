The Burke family: We will never repent for speaking the truth - transgenderism represents the demolition of Christian belief

​Mervyn Storey and members of the Burke family outside the Free Presbyterian church in Ballymoney on August 3

On the evening of Sunday, August 3, we sought to speak with Mervyn Storey outside Hebron Free Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

Mr Storey is chairman of the transgender-enforcing Education Authority (EA) in Northern Ireland, and a prominent elder in Ballymoney’s Free Presbyterian Church.

Mr Storey refused to answer any questions about his promotion of transgenderism in schools across Northern Ireland.

Letter to the editor

David Park, minister of Hebron Free Presbyterian Church, has since issued a statement.

The statement from David Park is laced with distortions about the events of August 3.

As is clear from the video, we did not come to “create havoc”, or “harass” anybody.

The meeting was over long before we spoke to Mr Storey in the car park and many people had left at that point.

We stood for some time in the lobby and asked to speak with David Park.

After about 10-15 minutes two men appeared and requested that we leave.

We asked again to speak to David Park and were told he was gone and so we left.

It is a sobering thing when a professed minister of the Gospel resorts to nonsense to cover his own hypocrisy.

The statement released by David Park is most notable for what it does not contain.

The statement says nothing about Mervyn Storey and his promotion and enforcement of transgender ideology as chairman of the Education Authority in Northern Ireland.

As revealed last week, the Education Authority has released a 60-page document entitled ‘Guidance for Schools on Supporting Transgender Young People’.

This document has been formally issued to schools and is the current advice from the Education Authority on transgender issues in schools.

Mervyn Storey was appointed to the role in 2024 by DUP minister for education Paul Givan.

There are large sums of money involved.

Mr Storey is paid £50,000 plus expenses for a three-day week.

As a prominent elder of Hebron Free Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney, he leads the singing and uplifts the Scriptures on the pulpit on Sunday but then as chairman of the Education Authority he enforces transgender ideology to every pre-school and school in Northern Ireland.

One is reminded of Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Christ for thirty pieces of silver.

There are eight political representatives on the Education Authority.

Three of these are from the DUP, including Mr Jonathan Craig, member of Hillsborough Free Presbyterian Church.

The chief executive officer of the Education Authority is Richard Pengelly, on a salary of over £149,000.

Christians across Northern Ireland are being deceived by the presence of such people on organisations such as the Education Authority.

Their presence conveys an utterly false sense of security.

In reality, the vilest ideologies, diametrically opposed to everything Christians believe, are sailing through and seeping into every corner of the education system, from pre-school to secondary.

The first minister of Northern Ireland, Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Féin, has been very clear on her position on LGBT+.

She recently apologised that she could not attend the LGBT Pride Parade in Belfast and gave her 100% support.

She pledged to “all the members of the LGBTQIA+ community” that “I, as your first minister, am your ally, I will continue to be your ally and Sinn Fein as my party will also continue to be an ally.”

On the contrary, the stance of the DUP and others who claim to be Christians, is utterly unclear.

While professions are made on Sunday, the actions during the rest of the week appear to be the opposite.

One must question where their loyalties lie.

It is significant that close to the time Mervyn Storey was appointed chairman of the Education Authority, minister David Park closed down the Ballymoney Free Presbyterian Christian school.

One must question where his loyalties lie.

Minister David Park has called on Martina Burke to repent of her actions on Sunday, August 3.

Martina Burke has a clear answer: “I certainly will never repent for speaking the truth.

"I would repent about one thing. I would repent, David, if I hadn't done what I did.

"It's my duty to reveal the truth.”

Transgenderism represents one thing: the demolition of Christian belief.

Do not be deceived by ministers and others who speak one thing and do another, who are signing the church off and assisting in the roll-out of anti-Christian, satanic ideology in every school.

Stand up for your sons and daughters.