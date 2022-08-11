Philip Black (‘Burning effigies is ‘illegitimate’? Not for English police,’ see link below) asserts that because the burning of effigies of living politicians is tolerated in an English town each year, that this should be accepted in Northern Ireland . I don’t think this follows.

The burning of effigies of human beings is always repulsive. When Guy (Guido) Fawkes was burned each year, this started out as a threat to Catholics of the fate that awaited them if they tried to overthrow the Protestant monarchy. It was always a repulsive tradition that I certainly would not encourage my children to attend.

In England the threat of violence over religion or politics has declined to the extent that people probably do see such events as harmless. The same cannot be said of NI where we have a recent history of violence, including murder, of those with whom we have political disagreements. As recently as 2014 we had sustained attacks on politicians’ offices and homes in an attempt to intimidate, even last year there were minor attacks. Philip and I may never agree, but I suggest ugly displays of hatred at bonfires are intended to intimidate, they drive people from unionism. They should not be repeated.