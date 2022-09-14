The case for a full retail closure on the day of the Queen’s funeral

Letter to the editor

There was very widespread retail closure for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.

Hence the case for a full collective retail closure for the funeral of Her Majesty on the Bank Holiday of Monday 19 September.

Her Majesty throughout her reign was noted for her innate sense of diplomacy.

In this spirit a collective closure by the retail companies throughout the United Kingdom would be good diplomacy. Such a move would give time and space to retail staff and their distribution colleagues to reflect with their families — and communities where they live.

And would be showing good discretion viz-a-viz the funeral arrangements ie enhancing the sense of peace and decorum — and preventing awkwardness and obstruction in the streets.

The retail companies would also gain as more goods would be bought before the one day closure and upon reopening.

And finally the retail sector would gain much public respect for showing due discretion as an integral part of society.