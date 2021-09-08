The chief constable is granting South Armagh the status of self rule by the PIRA

Letter to the editor

The biblical quotation of Amos ‘You have turned justice into poison and the fruit of righteousness into bitterness’ would seem not inappropriate to describe the policing proposals of this chief constable.

I will cite only one action.

Corporal James Elliott, of the UDR, was only 36 years old. He was off-duty and doing his job as a lorry driver when kidnapped on April 17 1972, and tortured and murdered and his body was found on April 19 in the circumstances described by James Kilfedder in the House of Commons.

No one has been convicted of this atrocious action; would this chief constable be more appropriately fulfilling his role if these murderers were being pursued?

There were many others and this chief constable is granting South Armagh the status of self rule by the PIRA (who have’t gone away you know).

After this man’s duplicitous proposals the unionist residents will be reassured when he packs his bags and returns to the safety of England.

Lyle Cubitt, Ballymena

