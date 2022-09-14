The days of unionists as top dog are gone forever
A letter from Peter McEvoy:
By Letters
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:54 am
It really was sad to watch Jeffrey and Jim in a childish sulk on Tuesday all because they were not at the centre of attention.
It was even more so yesterday to listen to Ben Lowry and Claire Sugden on BBC Talkback trying to defend the indefensible. All four of you should catch yourselves on and grow up, the day of unionists being top dog are gone forever.
Get used to it.
Peter McEvoy, Banbridge