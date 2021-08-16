The disaster of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan shows that Joe Biden is unfit to be American president

If Kamala Harris wants to be worthy of succeeding Joe Biden to the post, she should find a subtle way of distancing herself from the shame that is enveloping the Oval Office

Ben Lowry on Saturday writes powerfully about the possible collapse of Kabul (‘The collapse of Kabul to the Taliban will be seen as a sign of western weakness,’ August 14, see link below).

That collapse could be just days away.

It will, indeed, be seen as a sign of western weakness.

Letter to the editor

But, above all, this is American weakness, specifically the weakness of Joe Biden.

Donald Trump was unfit to be president. Joe Biden was clearly far more good than bad, although in addition he presented, rather disappointingly, as a frail and slightly incoherent Irish nationalist sympathiser.

I was not too concerned by this, as long as he continued to be more good than bad, in the overall scheme of things.

Yet, he has now unleashed this catastrophe.

The executions will no doubt have already recommenced in Taliban-held territory, the abuse of women is now inevitable, terrorist training camps will spring up again.

The Democrats, who made so much of educating girls in Afghanistan and elsewhere, have delivered a president who has condemned them to a kind of slavery.

Vice-President Kamala Harris should think about that, and begin to quietly and carefully reflect on the fitness of Joe Biden for office, as should his cabinet.

We should not feel that British soldiers have died in vain. Our soldiers never die in vain. But, how do we feel about a United States led by President Biden. Could we ever trust him, after this weak and foolish act? He has committed a shocking betrayal, and the agony of the Afghan people breaks the heart.

The years of terrible sacrifice by our forces had passed. Western support for Afghanistan had become primarily logistical.

Yet, even this has been taken away, with predictable results.

We now have a second unfit president in a row.

If Kamala Harris wants to be worthy of succeeding to the post, she should find a subtle way of distancing herself from the shame that is enveloping the Oval Office.

John Gemmell, Wem, Shropshire

——— ———

