Letter to the editor

Isn’t it strange how quickly empires can crumble, times can change, and people, once humbled, can be elevated.

For some considerable time the media blamed Arlene Foster for the RHI scandal, and nailed her to that cross: they placed her on the rack and continued to twist the knife.

That scandal cost the country millions, and we are still counting the cost.

Since that scandal Arlene has become a liability, a disastrous first minister, doing penance, held to ransom to exact concessions from a unionism, maimed, and seriously weakened.

Rate him or not Edwin Poots inherited a poisoned chalice.

If that is not bad enough, Arlene has been hectoring from the side lines promoting her Irish language act, and backing him into a corner.

She is showing little sign of remorse, and doesn’t seem to have any conception of the damage she is doing, not only to her party, but to the community.

The media, who equally have no shame, are presenting her demise as ‘shameful’ and using it as a stick to beat the DUP.

You could not make it up.

All of a sudden she is a martyr, who has been sacrificed.

Those watching this all play out, and enjoying the drama, should be careful what they wish for.

The DUP is in its death throes, but we are all on that cross.

It is not a matter of if, but when, the enemy puts us out of our misery.

Clive Maxwell, Bleary

——— ———

