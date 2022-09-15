Letter to the editor

I must say that having followed the radio coverage on Tuesday (BBC Radio Ulster) of the king’s visit while at work the DUP is looking very marginal, out of touch and not a major player unless they get the assembly up and running soon.

Sinn Fein has completely run rings around them.

One notable observation was that, if they had have wished, there could have been a DUP Speaker conducting the proceedings.

I do not consider the DUP to be a party of continuity or to be loyal servants of political and economic progress in Northern Ireland.

Unionism needs to make sure that it does not become too much of a nuisance.

Therefore it is better to be the solution rather than the problem.

Sir Jeffrey had better get back in while he can.

A 30% share of the vote is predicted for Sinn Fein next time if there is another snap assembly election.

He is asleep at the wheel.

We are very close now to the EU negotiation deadline and to the census results in one week’s time.

Perhaps the DUP needs new special advisors. His party could have had the speaker role this week … instead of letting Maskey and Sinn Fein get all the kudos.

Jeffrey apparently wants to be in the Executive Office but he was on the sidelines in the biggest day for unionism in 70 years.

He’s not a loyalist in my eyes. He was Billy No Mates and not on the same page as the new king (no disrespect intended to His Majesty).

I can never respect Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP as either a first minister or deputy first minister now. He has quite literally lost the room in his own constituency.

The EU reached out again yesterday, exactly 11 months after Sefkovic’s accommodating statement last October. 11 months is a long time for many different types of waiting lists. So let’s all work together in the same room instead letting perfection be the enemy of progress.