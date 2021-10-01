The DUP roll out their aristocracy ahead of an election, to try to get us to vote for them

Letter to the editor

The elections are definitely on the way and the DUP are rolling out their ‘aristocracy’ to try to convince us mere peasants to vote for them.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tells us that his “very strong stance” is going to force the EU and the Irish government to move their position on the NI Protocol. I’ll not hold my breath.

Also, with Daniel-O’Donnellesque sincerity he tells us he is planning to unite unionism for the common good.

Like Sir Jeffrey, Nigel Dodds (sorry, Lord Dodds of Duncairn, OBE), tells us, when writing to the News Letter, September 29 (see link below), that the DUP has always fought against the Irish Sea border and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Well, a lot of commoners like myself can see evidence to the contrary and surely the DUP cannot deny helping with the implementation of the protocol?

Dodds also patronisingly derides unionists like myself who do not support the DUP party line as “so-called unionists”, comparing us to republicans. A low blow, but not a vote winner I think.

Hopefully the thousands of “so-called unionists” will send a clear message to the DUP when they next visit the ballot box and send them packing.

Mark Hamilton, Cookstown

