The DUP should not blame Dublin for doing its duty of protecting its citizens

Letter to the editor

The Irish government had and have a duty to negotiate the least damaging Brexit deal for all its citizens.

In my view the worst possible outcome for the whole island economically would be the restoration of a hard land border.

This was avoided by years long intensive diplomacy and a short meeting between the Irish and British prime ministers.

The NI electorate voted Remain,so the DUP negotiated a hard Brexit on behalf of the DUP, probably in the expectation that this would result in a hard border, to the detriment of communities on both sides of the border, and both economies.

The DUP were a direct part of British negotiations with the EU.

For two years they held the balance of power in the Commons. They had the power to choose a hard or soft Brexit, they chose a hard Brexit.

They championed Boris.

They failed to negotiate a deal satisfactory to unionists.

The Irish government met its obligations to its citizens.

The DUP should not blame the Irish government for doing its duty.

Paul Roche, Dublin

Alistair Bushe