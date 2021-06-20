The DUP will struggle to come back from this shambles

The 2019 DUP conference under the slogan ‘Standing Strong’

The agreements that were made to keep power sharing and the shambles at Stormont going by the DUP are now coming back to bite them.

Arlene Foster and some in the party may be feeling more relaxed now that the weight of leadership has been removed but Mrs Foster and others in the DUP are partly responsible for where we are at this moment and time.

Trying to use Ulster Scots to justify what will in effect be a full-blown Irish language act that the majority of unionists do not want is pathetic.

Letter to the editor

The DUP allowed an anti-Northern Ireland politician from the Republic (Simon Coveney) to chair the New Deal New Approach negotiations and help write the deal, to restore a Stormont that Sinn Fein/IRA had collapsed.

It follows the legacy aspect of the Stormont House Agreement that a stream of critics in the News Letter say would not have rectified the one-sided legacy investigations while terrorists go free.

When the DUP look at some of their MPs, they will see that they were hoodwinked by the European Research Group (ERG) and the Tory party through Brexit, who did not care about Northern Ireland being a full part of the UK and left us in a foreign single market.

The unionist people have been given weak leadership and it is hard to see the DUP coming back from this.

They could do worse than joining up with the TUV and asking Jim Allister to be their leader.

At least he may have a bit of backbone to challenge Sinn Fein/IRA head on and stop unionists from being pushovers.

The days of jobs for the boys must come to an end because we need people who are willing to take on republicans and those who oppose Northern Ireland as part of the UK even if it may cost them their jobs in the long run.

Now the DUP will have to show its worth or it is finished.