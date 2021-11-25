French police patrol the beach in search of migrants in Wimereux, northern France, above, last week

It is devastating news that two children have died in yesterday’s tragedy, when a migrant boat sinking in the English Channel trying to reach the UK.

No child should have to make a dangerous, potentially fatal, journey in search of a better life and parents shouldn’t be compelled to risk their children’s lives in search of safety.

Yesterday’s tragedy is a wake up call.

A hearse enters the port of Calais, northern France, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died when their boat sank in the English Channel. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

It underlines the urgency of the United Kingdom government expanding, not restricting, safe and legal routes for those seeking safety and protection here.

This loss of life could have been prevented.

The safety of vulnerable children and families must be the priority.

The English Channel must not become a graveyard for children.

Daniela Reale, Lead Child Protection and Children on the Move at Save the Children UK, London

