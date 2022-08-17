The glorification of terrorism is wrong

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

Why are the PSNI not prosecuting the Wolf Tones and the Irish language group Kneecap under the Glorification of Terrorism Act?

I believe that if Muslim bands who were glorifying the Manchester Arena or London 7/7 bombers, they would now be in Belmarsh.

In my opinion the PSF/PIRA terrorist movement who carried out mass murder over 30 years are as evil as Al Qaeda or Isis terrorist groups and treating them as ‘good terrorists’ is morally wrong and smacks of state collusion.