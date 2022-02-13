The health minister could ease Covid rules yet chooses to castigate the DUP

Robin Swann would lift Covid restrictions if he could, claims a UUP colleague

I read with interest the statement by the Ulster Unionist Party health spokesman Alan Chambers MLA that the health minister ‘Robin Swann ... would lift the [Covid] restrictions if he could, but following the latest advice from Executive lawyers it’s still far from certain whether legally he can even do that’ (‘Selfish DUP under fire for leaving Northern Ireland in in Covid limbo,’ February 12).

And furthermore, ‘The DUP alone are the reason for the current legal limbo’.

Mr Chambers, suppose the health minister does do a ‘solo run’ and declares the lifting of Covid restrictions, do you seriously believe that the other Executive parties will challenge his actions in court or anywhere else?

Letter to the editor

In the run up to an assembly election?

This castigating of the DUP for (however belatedly) declaring they will no longer give a democratic veneer to a protocol which is destroying the Union, can be expected from the European toadies of Sinn Fein, SDLP, and Alliance, but from a party that allegedly stands for the Union?

What Union does the Ulster Unionist Party actually stand for, the British or European?

Tom Ferguson, Ballymoney

