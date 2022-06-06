The hypocrisy of republicans who jeer at murder victims

Letter to the editor

The scurrilous hypocrisy of the IRA/Sinn Fein community beggars belief.

They, rightly, criticised and condemned those loyalists who made a sick joke of Michaela McAreavey’s murder, yet it was their Co Tyrone supporters who jeered at us when we visited the site at Carnon Cross, Ardboe at which my brother, Kenneth, and his two RUC colleagues were brutally murdered on June 2 1977.

We are still awaiting justice for these murders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below is what I posted on June 1:

As a family, we visited the scene of the murders, and while we stood, thoughtfully, at the atrocity that had taken place, the women who lived in the neighbouring houses cheered and jeered and waved their arms high at dad and mum whose youngest son they had wiped out!

I cannot describe how indescribably hurtful that was to my parents, and also to me!

Judge for yourself whether this was an appalling act of emotional violence foisted on us!