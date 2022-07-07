The intelligence groups who colluded with IRA will benefit from the Legacy Bill

Letter to the editor

The real question in respect of the Legacy Bill has not been asked.

Does anyone really believe this proposed legislation is for the benefit of the population of Northern Ireland?

There is one group above all else which benefits and quite simply they are the members of MI5/6/and the other clandestine organisations operating from south of the Thames who colluded with the PIRA to destroy the unionist population.

This collusion started with Adams and McGuinness being flown from custody to London in 1972 and from that time I believe they were advanced within the republican movement with the assistance of the London-based services.

Collusion included the farce of the supergrass trials which I discussed with the late Desmond Boal QC who represented many of the accused.

In my opinion many of the PIRA activities were orchestrated and accepted by the London based services who also used blackmail against public representatives e.g. because they were gay or indeed caught in misdeeds.

I also consider of some unionist politicians and legal figures to have the finger prints of the London based services over them.

I am prepared to debate these incidents on any forum