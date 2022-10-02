The Ireland’s Future rally was jamboree politics, devoid of detail

Letter to the editor

Nothing I have seen, heard or read has cast the ‘Ireland’s Future’ rally in a positive light.

The mood music and the rhetoric of ‘historic destinies’ and a ‘new Ireland’ belie the character, track record and intentions of the key players. This was the worst of Irish politics, not the best.

Dress it up with celebrity and add bells and whistles and the conclusion remains the same. Saturday’s event, and the motivation behind it, was little more than jamboree politics deliberately devoid of detail, heavy on nationalist rhetoric and meaningless for the lives of working people.