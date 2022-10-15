The Irish ladies’ football team was wrong to sing republican song
A letter from Jim O’Connor:
Your editorial this morning is right (October 14).
The Irish ladies football team were totally wrong and insensitive in singing the song.
I was shocked at the end of the match with the celebrations on the pitch, given what happened in Cresslough. I would have thought they would have been told to keep the celebrations dignified by the FAI.
I don’t agree with your opinion that Northern Ireland football is not sectarian. I have been in Windsor Park a few times and the anti Irish and Catholic chants were disgraceful. A place which I will never return to.
No condemnation from anyone.
Jim O Connor, Dunlaoighre, Co Dublin