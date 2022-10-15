The Irish ladies’ football team was wrong to sing republican song

Letter to the editor

Your editorial this morning is right (October 14).

The Irish ladies football team were totally wrong and insensitive in singing the song.

I was shocked at the end of the match with the celebrations on the pitch, given what happened in Cresslough. I would have thought they would have been told to keep the celebrations dignified by the FAI.

I don’t agree with your opinion that Northern Ireland football is not sectarian. I have been in Windsor Park a few times and the anti Irish and Catholic chants were disgraceful. A place which I will never return to.

Also at last night’s match between Rangers and Liverpool anti Catholic chants could be heard.

No condemnation from anyone.