The King can take comfort from the Queen’s example

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles

It was with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of our highly esteemed and dearly beloved Queen late on Thursday afternoon.

The occasion of the passing of Her late Majesty The Queen II is a moment for both our nation and our communities to pause in grateful remembrance of her service, duty and sacrifice. This historic, and for many deeply personal, moment marks the end of an era for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the wider world.

Today as we look back on seventy glorious years our hearts are heavy yet thankful. Her late Majesty’s service and dedication marked her out for the wonderful example she has been to our four nations of the United Kingdom.

While she was our Head of State somehow, in a peculiar way, we all felt we knew her. Truly as we end this Elizabethan era our nation will never be the same without her. As others have said our sorrow is so deep in part because we have been blessed to live through her reign not having known anyone else as our Sovereign.

I had the privilege and honour of meeting Her late Majesty The Queen on several occasions and she was indeed a remarkable Lady and servant in every respect. I have vague memories of the celebrations marking her coronation all those years ago.

At this time of sadness my sincere sympathy and prayers goes to the Royal Family. In the midst of national mourning stands a family grieving the loss of a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Our new King will need the prayers of the nation as he takes on the onerous duties in the days ahead. He can take much comfort from the example set by his mother and our late Majesty as he begins his reign as His Majesty King Charles III.

For the first time since 1952 we shout in heartfelt manner God Save The King.

Lord Morrow of Clogher Valley,