The media is keen to say that the Union is in danger

Letter to the editor

In the recent census findings, much has been made of the religious statistics in Northern Ireland with claims of those same figures as some sort of proof that a united Ireland is seemingly more likely.

Depending on who is reporting these figures, they can be presented in a completely different manner from the obvious slant afforded by a compliant media (eager to portray the Union as being in danger), based on very crude criteria, namely that of religion.

The fact is, a mere 29% stated they were Irish, broadly in line with the approximate 30% favouring a united Ireland at the last YouGov poll.

After decades of bombings and shootings by republicans, the reality remains that they are no further on in their futile pursuit of an unworkable all Ireland.

In short, the assumption that there is a direct correlation between religion and support for or against the Union is unfounded. The Union benefits all, regardless of colour, class or creed.

This is 2022 and time to desist from scaremongering and instead focus on building a brighter future for us all within the UK for next generations to come.