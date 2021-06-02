The military concern over Covid ‘sensitivities’ sounds like more pandering to republicans

Air Marshal Sean Reynolds, who said the military were aware of the "sensitivities" around their deployment, at the SSE Arena in Belfast

First of all, many thanks to all those UK military reservists who stepped up to the line to help out with the Covid situation in Northern Ireland.

Air Marshal Sean Reynolds, the RAF’s representative in NI, said, as the medics withdrew: “When we are asked to help, we help.”

He also said: “We have kept a very low profile because we are aware of the sensitivities.”

Letter to the editor

But why does a senior military officer feel the need to say that he is aware of “sensitivities” here in relation to this work? It seems to me to reflect a wider culture across society of the authorities pandering to Irish republicans!

Andrew Henderson, Limavady

