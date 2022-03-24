The murders of Israelis are dehumanised and should not be ignored by Irish media

Letter to the editor

From Hamas rockets, to Hezbollah tunnels, to Fatah sponsored terrorists, to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, to the daily threat of terrorism on Israel’s streets every day, the Jewish state is under constant siege from those who wish to destroy Israel and her people (Jewish, Arab and Christian). Righteous people from around the world stand with the people of Israel in this dark hour, and against the evil that must not prevail against the only democracy in the Middle East.

As news broke on Tuesday of the brutal murder of at least four innocent Israelis and the wounding of others, sweets were being handed out in Gaza in celebration of the murders.

This act of terror and evil took place at a gas station and shopping centre in Beersheba, so as to deliberately target innocent people. This terrorist attack is being lauded by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, with the perpetrator having originally been arrested on suspicion of links to Isis and promoting Isis in education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third attack in less than a week. Only on Sunday were two Israeli police officers stabbed, and the day before that a man stabbed on Shabbat – both in Jerusalem. Violence and terror, funded, supported and lionised by Israel’s enemies in Gaza, the West Bank and beyond. This daily cycle of terror must not be ignored by the West, particularly the Irish media. If these attacks of terror took place in London, or Paris, or New York, they would be extensively covered as breaking news.

Why not the murders of Israelis by terrorists on the streets of Israel? Do their murders not merit coverage or do their lives matter less? Some will wait until the next chance to slander Israel to report these deaths as a footnote. Even in their own murders, Israelis are dehumanised and ignored.

Our prayers are with the loved ones of those murdered, and our full support and solidarity with the people of Israel against Islamist terrorism. From Hamas rockets, to Hezbollah tunnels, to Fatah sponsored terrorists, to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, to the daily threat of terrorism on Israel’s streets every day, the Jewish state is under constant siege from those who wish to destroy Israel and her people (Jewish, Arab and Christian). Righteous people from around the world stand with the people of Israel in this dark hour, and against the evil that must not prevail against the only democracy in the Middle East.

Executive Director of the Ireland-Israel Alliance, Jackie Goodall

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.