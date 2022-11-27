The only government funding that is to be protected is for the taking of life

Chris Heaton-Harris did not need to ring fence the funding of abortion services. But terminations are now to be prioritised over everything else

One part of Thursday's Budget Statement from the secretary of state, Chris Heaton-Harris, has passed by unnoticed but it is hugely significant.

In 2022-23 the only part of Northern Ireland public spending which is ringfenced (ie guaranteed sufficient funding) is the provision of abortion services.

So, the taking of human life is now prioritised over everything else. How did we get to such a position?

Morning View

In part because the NIO, and others, have taken a very disputable understanding of the UK government's legal obligations.

The absence of a Stormont executive did imply the secretary of state was obliged to produce a budget. But there was no real necessity for him to ring fence the funding of abortion service.

