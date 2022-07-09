The prime minister’s reign is doomed, like that of a ruler in the Bible

The writing was on the wall for a disaster prone and bungling prime minister.
There is a very short online film called ‘The life and lies of Boris Johnson’.
The Bible describes an ancient ruler with an array of wives and concubines, who is startled when a supernatural hand terrifyingly appears at a banquet and writes four words [mene, mene, tekel, parsin] on a wall.
A prophet interprets the words and reveals how the leader has been ‘weighed on the scales and found wanting’ so that his reign is doomed.
Good riddance to Boris Johnson, Prime Minister.
Financial or sexual sleaze are part of worldly life but have they been elevated to an art form by the current Tory Party?
Dr JT Hardy, Belfast BT5