A 2018 hunt in Crawfordsburn, Co Down, which drew crowds of supporters and opponents. A Stormont bill to ban hunting has been rejected

As we are gear up to go to the polls, political parties will inevitably be working on their manifestos.

It is, sadly, becoming clear that our significant rural community faces being ignored, while the Alliance Party and other politicians from various parties try to make political capital out of hunting.

Despite a sizeable defeat in Stormont for John Blair’s (Alliance MLA, South Antrim) dangerous anti-hunting bill — which would have effectively criminalised the owner of a dog running in the general direction of a squirrel — his party remains fixated on an issue that has been put to bed and one which carries no traction among the electorate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

Their own recent online petition calling for a return of this illogical legislation received minimal support and was quietly shelved.

It would be laughable, if the issues facing rural Northern Ireland weren’t so real. Health, housing, jobs and fighting rural crime are just some of the priority issues the countryside want politicians to address, not pest control.

It would be unwise, particularly for anyone seeking to represent the countryside, to pursue anti-rural policies which are, I believe, often based on falsehoods and misinformation.

Gary McCartney, Director Countryside Alliance Ireland

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.