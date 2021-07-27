The Protestant, Unionist and Loyalist community has turned from God

Letter to the editor

Undoubtedly unionism faces many challenges at the moment — the consequences of the protocol, the instability in our political parties, and the continual attempts by pan-nationalists to rewrite history and erode our culture - to name just a few.

However, what is even more concerning is that while many within the Protestant Unionist and Loyalist (PUL) community fear these things they have no fear of God.

This has caused them to turn their back on God, deny that they “have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23), refuse to believe that they need to be “justified freely by [God’s] grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus” (Romans 3:24), and openly disobey God’s laws which are set out in His word.

What makes this so concerning is that Romans 1:18-32 emphasises that if people persist in turning away from God, then God will give them over to their depravity, and justly punish them for it.

The consequences of the protocol, pan-nationalist propaganda, and political instability, pale into insignificance compared to spending eternity in hell being punished for our sin because we refused to trust Jesus to be our Lord and Saviour.

To paraphrase Jesus’ words in Mark 8:36, ‘What good would it be if the protocol was scrapped, we had political stability, and Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom was secured for ever, and yet we forfeited our soul?’

So, I plead with everyone within the PUL community to honestly answer the following questions:

Have you recognised that your sin is offensive to God who created you, and to whom you are accountable?

Have you humbly come to God, and asked Him to forgive your sin?

Are you relying completely and exclusively on what Jesus has done to deal with your sin, and to make you right with God?

If you can’t answer ‘yes’ to all of these questions, then I would encourage you to “Seek the Lord while He may be found; call upon Him while He is near; let the wicked forsake His way, and the unrighteous man His thoughts; let Him return to the Lord, that He may have compassion on Him, and to our God, for He will abundantly pardon.” (Isaiah 55:6&7)

People doing this would have a greater positive impact on our country than any favourable political settlement would.

Nigel Kane, Banbridge

——— ———

