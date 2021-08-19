The PSNI seems to have embraced the LGBT ideology, which means it cannot be impartial

Letter to the editor

The arrest of a street preacher in Larne is proof that the PSNI is institutionally Christophobic (‘Peter Tatchell rejects PSNI arrest of preacher on anti-gay hate speech allegation justification for arresting evangelist,’ August 13, see link below).

Their hostile attitude is no surprise because in order to improve its woke status the PSNI has embraced the ideology of the LGBT lobby. We see police vehicles adorned with the rainbow colours. We see police officers gleefully taking part in LGBT parades some of which display lewd behaviour and slogans of hate.

Such indulgence makes it impossible for the PSNI to be seen as an impartial adjudicator. Indeed one gathers from their statements they have no wish to be seen as such.

Several police forces in England have been ordered to pay damages to street preachers unlawfully arrested.

The LGBT activists have adopted the tactic of challenging street preachers on what the Bible says about homosexuality even when their preaching has nothing to do with the subject!

When given a truthful answer they then turn to the police with spurious allegations of hate speech.

When PSNI officers replace the law with their own agenda the courts must uphold freedom of speech, which is increasingly the target of intolerant LGBT activists.

Ronnie Crawford, Dromore, Co Down

