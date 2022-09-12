The Queen’s speaking of Irish on her 2011 visit to the Republic will live in memory
A letter from Eoin Mac Cormaic:
By Letters
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:20 am
Her Majesty The Queen’s introduction in perfectly pronounced Irish ‘ a Uachtáran agus a Chairde’ (Dear President and friends) on the occasion of her state visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011 will live long in the memory of Irish speakers on the island of Ireland as a tremendous gesture of warmth and friendship.
Go ndéana Dia trócaire ar a anam dílis
Is mise ,
Eoin Mac Cormaic, Portstewart