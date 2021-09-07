The Scottish Tories are silent over the Irish Sea border

Checks at Larne. Scottish Conservatives were asked about the border in the Irish Sea between there and Stranraer

On July 16 and 17 I emailed every single Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party MSP and MP alongside some Tory affiliated members of the House of Lords.

I asked their position on the Northern Ireland Protocol and the border in the Irish Sea between Stranraer and Belfast.

Some in the party previously threatened to resign over the issue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have yet to receive a single reply.

Scottish Labour say the Northern Ireland Protocol is bad for Scottish businesses and that “We need a long term plan to enable seamless trade between Scotland and Northern Ireland and protect the countless businesses which rely on it.”

Scottish Lib Dems MP Alistair Carmichael has said: “The Northern Ireland protocol was hastily cobbled together and badly thought out. Already we are seeing the devastating consequences of that decision”

Yet the Conservative and Unionist Party lawyers have been arguing the case in Belfast High Court that the Northern Ireland Protocol removes parts of the Act of Union ...

Alan Day, Coagh, Co Tyrone

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry