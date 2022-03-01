The seven principles of public life have in practice been trashed

With an election coming up in May to Stormont, the choices we make here will show what we truly are

The ongoing crisis in the Ukraine means, amongst other things, that the furore involving the Prime Minister and the ‘partygate’ scandal is largely over.

Even if he is found guilty of breaking the law, it appears that will be shrugged off as no worse than a speeding fine.

He promised to fix things, and now there are new staff and new structures in Number 10 to make sure that any errors from the past will not be repeated. Maybe.

Letter to the editor

Yet even such action leaves a big underlying question off the radar. And it is one that needs to be asked in Belfast as well as in London. Is politics in practice an ethics free zone?

Does the character of those in government actually matter?

I suggest it most certainly does, not least because of the enormous power and influence that leaders have at their disposal.

It is all too often forgotten that every politician in Westminster and Stormont (as well as every local councillor here) individually signs on the dotted line to uphold the seven agreed principles of public life that date back to 1995 after the cash for questions scandal in Parliament.

They are selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership.

And they are unmistakably about character and they seek high standards of behaviour.

Each and every one of our politicians is expected to strive to live by them to the best of their ability.

It is hard to avoid the conclusion that many of the seven principles have, in practice, been trashed in recent times.

And when that happens, poor government inevitably follows — something we have seen all too clearly here in Northern Ireland in the wake of our own recent major scandals.

And yet, every politician is chosen by ordinary people like you and me. And whilst it may be a cliché — we do get the politicians we deserve.

As JK Rowling of Harry Potter fame has memorably said: “It is our choices ... that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.”

With an election coming up in May to Stormont, the choices we make here will show what we truly are. Personally, I will vote, not for any perfect politician, (for I do not expect to see perfection in anyone), but for someone whose integrity and honesty shine. That will be much more important to me that any party manifesto or promise made when I enter the polling booth.

Character matters — a lot. In politics as in every other walk of life.

(Very Rev Dr) Norman Hamilton OBE, Ballymena

