The UK is right to be one of Ukraine's biggest backers against Russian aggression

Morning View

It is almost a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Without western support, the attack would be largely over. It would have resulted in a victory for President Vladimir Putin.

Western support has been a mix of weaponry, finance and pressure.

The US has provided by far the most help, at much more than £10 billion. The UK has given more than a billion. But it has been heartening to see neighbours of Ukraine give strong assistance to them such as the Czech Republic.

This is not to say that all would have been easy for Moscow in the absence of such assistance. The Ukrainian will to stop the aggressor has surprised most people outside of the country, many of whom wondered if modern populations have the stomach for a fight.

It was important therefore to hear our prime minister, Rishi Sunak, promise to President Zelensky that the UK will provide long term support.

Britain has been one of the least ambivalent supporters of Kiev. Germany and France were slower off the mark and have been more wobbly. The EU has always had a selfish strain, that thinks of trade above principles, be it with China or with Russia.

More worryingly, Republicans in America seem uncertain in their commitment to Ukraine.

Showing such support does not mean support for perpetual war. It does not mean support for direct military involvement, which would escalate things disastrously. It does not even mean sticking our oar into a dispute that isn’t ours.

It means something simpler – drawing a clear line in the sand that a blind eye will never be turned to certain types of aggression, such as utterly unprovoked invasions of another country.

