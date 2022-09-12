The UK’s survival depends on the king’s wisdom
A letter from Dr Gerald Morgan:
By Letters
Monday, 12th September 2022, 2:52 am
Unlike his mother on February 6 1952, Charles, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, has served a long apprenticeship before ascending the throne that Elizabeth II has served with unparalleled dignity and devotion.
I wish him well. On his own wisdom and devotion and that of his Queen Consort Camilla now depends the survival of the United Kingdom itself.
God Save The King.
Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin