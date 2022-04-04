The Ulster Unionist Party should admit the failure of 1998 Belfast Agreement

Letter to the editor

Given the current situation with the protocol and border in the Irish Sea, it is beyond comprehension that the leader of the once great party — the Ulster Unionist Party — would shun the very people that elects said party.

The UUP seem to be reluctant to admit the failure of their creation — the Belfast Agreement — that has failed so far to have guaranteed full unionist inclusion within the UK.

Reg Empey has been rightly critical of the DUP on the pages of this paper over the protocol; now he must take some responsibility, along with Mr Trimble and co, for the failures of the agreement, and the deal’s inability to deal with situations such as the current one.

I do hope that previous court decisions on the protocol will be overturned at the Supreme Court, but I will not hold my breath.

Mr Beattie’s reason for pulling out of protest rallies is a lame excuse. I have never felt that he was 100% behind the protests.

Now that republicans/nationalists and the EU are cock-a-hoop at the weakness of the British government, and their betrayal of unionists, they certainly are going to drive their so-called victory home at the expense of the Union. When Lord Frost resigned, it was a wakeup call! Now unionists, who care about the Union, must decide who will lead them after the election.

Is it the UUP whose leader has shunned peaceful protest and says he will go back into the Executive even if the protocol still stands? Will it be the DUP, who have made so many errors, but who have hopefully repented and been converted? Or do we need a new, strong unionist leader and a joint approach?

John Mulholland, Doagh

