The unionist electorate isn’t as thick as the DUP clearly believes

Letter to the editor

This is due entirely to the NI Protocol – a Protocol he and his colleagues agreed to implement, including DUP MLA William Irwin who was also upset a while ago about UK trees not being sent to this part of the UK.

Well you guys agreed to implement the regulations, and now you are complaining about what you agreed to.

Do you take us (the unionist electorate) for fools?

Clearly you do, but we’re not as thick as you think.

Hopefully a lot more of the DUP and the UUP MLAs will be getting their P45s next May.

Never worry. There is a shortage of lorry drivers in the UK.

Something to think about Robin.

Long runs the fox.

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

