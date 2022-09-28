The united Ireland debate is over

Letter to the editor

With 29% Irish in the Northern Ireland census and a 78% figure from the 2021 Life and Times survey that people are happy enough with Northern Ireland, the united Ireland debate is essentially over for the foreseeable future.

Northern Ireland is a great place to live and work and its increasing diversity to be embraced.

It was never a Protestant state for a Protestant people but it was a place where the British-Irish could continue to live on the island and call home.

That is something we should appreciate more. Séamus Mallon was right in calling it our shared home place which belongs to all of us who live here.

Most of us on this island also have the all Ireland relations we want and need.

So let us enjoy what we have for ourselves and our children and work to make what is already very good even better.