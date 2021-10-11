There can be no taxation without representation, as the Americans know

Letter to the editor

What started the American War of Independence in the 1770s?

Have all the politicians in the United States forgotten ‘The Boston Tea Party’ and the slogan

‘No Taxation without Representation’?

This is what is being forced on Northern Ireland via the Protocol that creates a border in the Irish Sea.

The European Union controls the VAT rules, the regulatory standards and what can and cannot be imported into Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland has no elected representatives to the EU parliament therefore has no influence on any of the above.

The Northern Ireland legal system is over-ruled by the European Court.

The US should be backing Northern Ireland, the underdog with right on her side ie. the same complaints that caused the US founding fathers to start the independence war.

At the moment the following are all clearly against NI: the USA, the EU, the UN and the Irish Republic.

Very big odds but Northern Ireland is still here and make no mistake if the protocol is not removed the island of Ireland will go back 50 maybe even 100 years.

The founding fathers of the United States must be turning in their graves screaming: ‘No Taxation without Representation.

George Johnston, Carrowdore

