There is a context to the Ukraine situation of Nato aggression
A letter from Louis Shawcross:
The missing information in the Ukraine narrative is that had promised ‘not an inch eastward’ from the old West German border, yet Nato expanded and has threatened Nato membership for Ukraine.
The US also had a part in the 2014 coup which ousted the democratically elected leader, Viktor Yanukovich, from office and installed a pro-EU government and a former comedian as president.
Nato has ‘purely defensive’ missiles situated in Poland of all places.
What if Russia placed a purely defensive missile system in Mexico and helped oust the democratically elected government of Canada, placing their own stooge as prime minister and creating a Moscow-leaning administration and then arming this puppet regime?
Would we be surprised if the US responded in an aggressive manner?
What happened during the Cuban missile crisis?
Louis Shawcross, Hillsborough, Co Down