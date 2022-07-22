There is no objective truth now, truth is what you make it

We can no longer tell the difference between a man and a woman, and politicians have opened it up for debate

I waken every morning wondering if the world has gone mad, and am I still clinging to my sanity.

A form of madness seems to be sweeping the world.

There is no objective truth anymore, truth is what you make it. It’s a virus that starts as a half–truth, and mutates into a lie. Nothing is set in stone anymore, and even your sex is open to question.

Letter to the editor

The tide of history is rocking our ship, and we just climb on board without question.

This confusion was most obvious during lockdown, when government measures, supported by the main stream media, bullied us into submission.

We can only hope, that with the passage of time, these measures will come under forensic scrutiny.

Sections of the Danish media are now admitting they called it wrong.

Do you think that Boris, the BBC, and Imperial College will join them?

Scottish nationalists are trying to introduce laws giving the state power to track every child in Scotland, and invade the privacy of the home.

You could be dragged through the courts to defend what you say at the dinner table.

In Northern Ireland too, the Department of Justice is considering abolishing ‘protected speech’ in private dwellings in a hate crime bill.

This is ‘big brother’ gone mad!

Joe Biden is the leader of the free world, and his mental capacity is open to question. It’s not him I worry about, his difficulties are obvious, it’s the forces behind him.

Everything new starts in America, and the virus has spread, mutates, and thrives in local conditions.

It has crept up on the leaders of the free world.

Politicians worldwide submit to net zero and the green agenda. But history teaches about climate change, and doesn’t blame it on fossil fuels!

Come to Ulster and see where you are heading.

Our unionist politicians caught the virus from Boris, and are now swallowing bitter pills.

It has weakened their immune system and their capacity to think: they even lie to themselves.

They need to own up to their condition, and seek help.

If they don’t, we’ll continue to drift off course.