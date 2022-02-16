There must be no return to Stormont while the Northern Ireland Protocol remains

If the UK has struck a deal to allow customs checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland then Good Friday Agreement is dead

Following reports that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss may be minded to strike a deal that retains customs checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, reducing the data fields from 80 to 27, I feel compelled to write.

If this is indeed true then the Good Friday Agreement is dead including the North-South institutions.

The DUP, TUV, PUP and UUP must make abundantly clear that the UK command paper proposals for no checks on goods remaining in the UK internal market is the bare minimum that is acceptable.

I for one will not be voting or transferring to any unionist party that does not have such a commitment in their election manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections.

Replace it, change it, reform it. I don’t mind what you call it.

The current protocol must go and there must be no return to Stormont whilst it remains.

Alan Day, Coagh

