Think twice about how ‘progressive’ the Alliance Party truly is

Letter to the editor

Much has been written about the Alliance Party success in the recent election in the North of Ireland, and how progressive the party is.

I am not sure how one measures the word “progressive”.

In March of this year the Alliance along with the DUP and Ulster Unionists voted against the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Amendment) Bill in Stormont [a bill aimed at making it easier to go on strike].

Surely a clear sign that shows that Alliance is just another soft “Tory” party