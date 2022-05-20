Think twice about how ‘progressive’ the Alliance Party truly is

A letter from Paul Doran:

By Letters
Friday, 20th May 2022, 3:15 am
Letter to the editor
Letter to the editor

Much has been written about the Alliance Party success in the recent election in the North of Ireland, and how progressive the party is.

I am not sure how one measures the word “progressive”.

In March of this year the Alliance along with the DUP and Ulster Unionists voted against the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Amendment) Bill in Stormont [a bill aimed at making it easier to go on strike].

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Surely a clear sign that shows that Alliance is just another soft “Tory” party

Paul Doran, Clondalkin, Dublin

Owen Polley: Brace yourselves for full-on barrage of lies and hysteria over the Protocol in the weeks ahead

OPINION, LETTERS, and EDITORIAL homepage

NorthIrelandDUP