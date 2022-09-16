Letter to the editor

With the death of Queen Elizabeth in Britain and the succession of Charles to the throne, it is an ideal opportunity for the Irish government to request that the harp, Ireland’s national symbol, be removed from the British royal standard.

There is time for that to happen before Charles is crowned king. New stamps, coins, bank notes, letter boxes, the British anthem and other symbols are being changed to reflect the change of monarch. The British people would be open to a relatively small change to the royal standard as it would better reflect the changed status of relations between Britain and Ireland.

As the Duchy of Cornwall is one of the royal titles closely associated with the British crown, perhaps a symbol of Cornwall could be inserted into the royal standard to replace the harp of Ireland?

It is time for quiet but firm diplomacy from the government of Ireland on this matter.

Is mise, le meas.