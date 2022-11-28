Time for Ireland’s Future to put intellectual substance to their Irish reunification discussion

Letter to the editor

The Ireland’s Future bandwagon has rolled into town to much fanfare and left again, leaving the wider public in Northern Ireland none the wiser as to the political, social and economic benefits of a re-unified Ireland.

It would appear that the ‘chattering classes’ of Irish nationalism from the world of politics, law, media and academia have no interest in extending their reunification argument beyond their grievance about the very existence of Northern Ireland as a country.

Having corralled various shades of nationalism into their project and accusing everyone else of ‘burying their their heads in the sand’ perhaps it is now time for Ireland’s Future to move away from their superficial ethnic nationalist ‘flag waving’ and put some intelligent intellectual substance to their Irish reunification discussion.