Time for unionists to take the lead on a plebiscite

I have returned after four decades of working in challenging situations in Asia and Africa and in more pleasant situations in Scotland, Wales and England.

I recently retired to my beloved Northern Ireland full of excitement at the prospect of living in a peaceful and beautiful country, the envy of the wider world.

The News Letter is publishing letters and articles from numerous sources proclaiming that NI has been separated from the UK by Brexit and the NI Protocol. That a united Ireland is the future.

Letter to the editor

Now is the time for the pro-unionist community and their respective cultural representatives to take the lead and formulate an acceptable Uniting Constitution to be agreed by plebiscite and under which a border poll on uniting the two jurisdictions would be conducted.

Because of historical baggage I believe that the working party should not include representatives of the various faith communities.

They could form a Council of Faith Communities to be acknowledged within the Uniting Constitution.

Mr F Wallace, Newtownards

Alistair Bushe