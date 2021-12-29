Tony Blair is in no place to call anyone else ‘irresponsible and an idiot’

Letter to the editor

Tony Blair has described the many in our society who have not been vaccinated as being “irresponsible and an idiot”.

While he has every right to give his opinion perhaps he should have considered his actions when he was prime minister before judging those who for whatever reason have exercised their human rights not to be vaccinated.

I could describe Mr Blair as irresponsible and an idiot for:

1. He took our nation into an unnecessary War in Iraq in 2003 based on false information that Sadaam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. This war resulted in the deaths of many British Soldiers and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis.

2. The 1998 Belfast Agreement which granted early release of terrorist prisoners responsible for some of the worst atrocities in Northern Ireland

3. Decommissioning of weapons which was neither tangible and verifiable and the ‘On the Run Letters’ which his government granted to over 200 republicans to try to prevent them from being tried.

While there are many other examples that could be given for Tony Blair being “irresponsible and an idiot” it is best if he keeps his thoughts to himself. People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

Walter Millar, Cookstown

