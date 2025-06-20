Trevor Ringland: Lost BBC case against Gerry Adams probably did us all a favour
It is a strange irony that in contesting and losing the recent case in Dublin involving Gerry Adams the BBC probably did the people of Ireland a massive favour.
It reminded us why continued constitutional separation is in the best interests of us all, as the jury’s decision suggested that the “new Ireland” continues to carry much of the historical baggage of the old one!
The positive outcome is that the model that has emerged over the last century or so that works is one of “separate but also together”!
So even though we remain constitutionally apart we have maintained and developed strong and intertwined links, whether structurally through over 200 all-Ireland bodies, or in business and cultural relations, friendships and through family.
That constructive model is what most of us are content with, even if some will not expressly say so
It allows those of us who are comfortably British, Irish and Northern Irish or part of the cultural mix of our increasingly diverse society to continue to build our shared home place in Northern Ireland for all our children. One which respects and seeks to include all those who live here, despite the challenges from the extremes.
On an ongoing basis, great relations can continue to be built across this island we share and between these islands.
To upset the balance we have achieved would be foolish, bearing in mind what the jury in Dublin exposed in their award.
Trevor Ringland, Bangor