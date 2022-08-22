Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

If Liz Truss genuinely intends that businesses in Northern Ireland will be allowed to operate to either EU law or UK law then she needs to explain how she will prevent the carriage of non-compliant products across the open land border into the Irish Republic and thus the EU single market.

Between them Theresa May and Boris Johnson created this crazy situation whereby EU mandated checks and controls would be applied to the wrong flow of goods, imports into the province, when the focus should always have been on the goods leaving the province for the Republic, exports.

It is now over a year since the UK government declared in its Command Paper that it stood ready to pass laws to deter those who might be tempted to send non-compliant goods across the border, and there is nothing in the protocol to obstruct that, yet nothing has been done about it — why not?