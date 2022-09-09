Ulster Farmers’ Union: The Queen gave unstinting service to Commonwealth

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of her Majesty the Queen and extends its deepest condolences to the Royal family.

During her reign of 70 years, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II gave remarkable unstinting service to the UK and the Commonwealth, she will be a huge loss to the entire country. We stand with our fellow UK farming unions in honour of her memory and the inspirational legacy she leaves behind.